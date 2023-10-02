Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 201.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

