Allworth Financial LP Has $307,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $183.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,176 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

