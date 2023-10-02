Allworth Financial LP Has $362,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,224 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 319,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SHYD opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

