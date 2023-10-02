Allworth Financial LP Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6,668.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,933,000 after purchasing an additional 265,920 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

FN stock opened at $166.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $170.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

