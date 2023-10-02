Allworth Financial LP Has $467,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 123.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 182.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,204 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

