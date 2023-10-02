Allworth Financial LP Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Ventas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 0.2 %

Ventas stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 221.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 947.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.