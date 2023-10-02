Allworth Financial LP Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $251.33 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

