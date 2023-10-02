Allworth Financial LP Invests $356,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

