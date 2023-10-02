Allworth Financial LP Purchases 5,127 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14,085.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,599,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 369,229 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,428,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

