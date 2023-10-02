Allworth Financial LP Purchases 90 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $435.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

