Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,585,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.74.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

