Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $255.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.