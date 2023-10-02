Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,067 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

