Allworth Financial LP Sells 12,708 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $484,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PID stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.