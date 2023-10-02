Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,113 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,503,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
