Allworth Financial LP Sells 236 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 852,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

EL stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

