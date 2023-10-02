Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,949 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.93.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $169.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.53. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

