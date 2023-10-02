Allworth Financial LP Sells 382 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,152,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,842,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.23 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

