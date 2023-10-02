Allworth Financial LP Sells 410 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

