Allworth Financial LP Sells 668 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

