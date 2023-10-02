Allworth Financial LP Sells 79 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $181.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.01 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

