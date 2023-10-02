Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $2,150,000. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $270.07 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.73.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.