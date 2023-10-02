Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR opened at $92.50 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.