Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $44.67 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

