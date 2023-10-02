Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,579,000 after buying an additional 135,826 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of J opened at $136.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.82.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

