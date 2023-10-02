Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,452. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.