Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $130.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,648 shares of company stock worth $14,945,452 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.