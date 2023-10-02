Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

