Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock worth $14,945,452. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

