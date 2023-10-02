Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,452 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

