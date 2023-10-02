Alterity Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alterity Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.9% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,452. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

