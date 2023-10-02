Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

