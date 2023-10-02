Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 25.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 227,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

