Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

