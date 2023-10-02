Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.