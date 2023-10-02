Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.12 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

