American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $19.65 EPS for the quarter, reports. American Overseas Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

American Overseas Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AOREF opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.40. American Overseas Group has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products through specialty managing general agents and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd.

