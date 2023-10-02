American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in American Resources by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 387,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 945,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 138,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

American Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.