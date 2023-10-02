American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $391.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. American Software’s payout ratio is 137.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

