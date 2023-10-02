American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $164.45 on Monday. American Tower has a one year low of $158.17 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

