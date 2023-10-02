American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,300 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 555,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $75.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 201,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 116.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 10.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 93.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

