Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $329.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.29 and a 200-day moving average of $321.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.88 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

