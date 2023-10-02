Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.98. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
