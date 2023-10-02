Analysts Issue Forecasts for mdf commerce inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.60 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%.

MDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$5.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDF

mdf commerce Stock Performance

TSE MDF opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$181.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About mdf commerce

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.