Analysts Set Expectations for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.07. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

PKG stock opened at $153.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

