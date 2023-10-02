Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $58.86

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday.

Get Trimble alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.86 on Friday. Trimble has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.