Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Progressive (PGR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Progressive (NYSE: PGR) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2023 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2023 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $109.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Progressive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

