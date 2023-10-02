Analyzing Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Novonix has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A NeoVolta $3.46 million 23.89 -$2.64 million ($0.08) -31.13

This table compares Novonix and NeoVolta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novonix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novonix and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novonix beats NeoVolta on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

(Get Free Report)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

