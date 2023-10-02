ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 15.7% in September

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals
In other news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,819,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,426,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $710,086.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,602,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,819,259 shares in the company, valued at $106,426,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,889,154 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 462,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.06 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
