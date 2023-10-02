Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Annexon Trading Up 3.1 %
Annexon stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
