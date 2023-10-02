Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Annexon Trading Up 3.1 %

Annexon stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 815,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annexon by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

